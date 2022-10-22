The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is gearing up once again for its Holiday Open House to showcase local small businesses on Nov. 3-4.
Chamber Executive Director Lisa Miller said this is an unusual time for small businesses because they are struggling to keep employees, get their stock in, and delivered on time.
“I think it is really important right now to remember to shop locally,” she said. “I think sometimes we forget that not only are we fulfilling people’s dreams to be a small business owner, we are also filling their kid’s stomachs.”
Miller said they normally have 30 or more businesses participating in the open house. The last time she checked in, there were over 20 businesses still wanting to participate.
She said the participating stores will have special events that day. The businesses that won’t be open will have coupons people can use on a different day.
Each participating business in the open house will be donating something for the Love Local Bags, sponsored by Independence Bank. Miller said they will be giving out 250 bags the day before, but this year it will be a Mahr Park Arboretum.
“There will be all sorts of different gifts,” she said. “There could be gift certificates or something to use later in the year.”
The chamber asks anyone who wants to donate something for the bags to get it to the chamber office by Nov. 1.
Miller said new businesses and shops are being added every day, and if anyone wants to join the Holiday Open House, the chamber needs their name no later than next week.
She said they will release more information on the specific businesses and the times for the Love Local Bag distribution closer to the event.
For more information on the Holiday Open House, follow the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or call 270-821-3435.
