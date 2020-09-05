A small Louisana community, much like Hopkins County, was rattled by Hurricane Laura last week.
Madisonville resident Sherry Crook’s hometown of DeRidder was hit exceptionally hard as the hurricane’s eye past through.
“It’s not a cajun town, but a normal country kind of town where everybody knows everybody, and they’re always willing to help,” she said. “The hurricane’s eye went right over my city, at about seven o’clock in the morning and left complete devastation.”
Crook said she had friends lose their homes and many have been without water for a week. As crews make progress, power lines still lay across the most the streets, and residents have been told it could take four to six weeks for power to return.
“Electrical crews have been working around the clock to get power restored. I think in my parish, which is like a county here, I think they might have 5% of power restored,” she said. “It’s been very heart-wrenching for me to watch and see all my friends post pictures of the devastation on Facebook.”
Crook said her mom’s house was near a church sign that had blown down the street. The community was fortunate because there were no deaths. Crook said just 20 miles north of DeRidder a tree that fell on a house and killed a person while they slept.
Tons of people are finding ways to help the community, according to the city. On its website, the city said it’s collecting resources to help citizens and the outpouring of help has been overwhelming, but there are still needs to be met, and there will be more in the weeks to come.
Crook and her husband, Dennis, are members of Elks Lodge #738 in Madisonville and they have partnered with lodges in Benton and Ashland to donate funds and goods for DeRidder. Friday, Madisonville’s lodge donated $2,500. Altogether, more than $3,400 has been raised.
“The Elks is a charitable organization, and we try to help wherever it’s needed,” said Madisonville lodge’s exalted ruler Gerda Martin. “We feel like since they have such a hardship down there, the Elk’s organization and our local lodge, we feel like we should make a difference.”
Earlier in the week, Crook posted on Facebook that they are accepting donations to send to DeRidder.
“We’re trying to do a little bit through the Elks. We’re asking for donations. The community needs food, non-perishable food, water, dog food, pet supplies, diapers, wipes, baby formula, tarps, flashlights, batteries, anything you can think of that you might use when you’re camping,” she said.
There is also a need for extension cords, fans, generators, cellphone battery charges, Depend undergarments and bleach, Crook said.
They are accepting donations at the Elks Lodge — located on Princeton Road in Madisonville — now through Wednesday, Sept. 9. Donations can be dropped off at the lodge or picked up. If you need assistance, call the lodge at 270-821-3702.
“We’re trying to collect and donate. We’re going to be leaving Thursday afternoon to head to Louisiana. It’s about a 13-hour drive for us,” she said. “We’re going to try to take as many supplies as possible.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.