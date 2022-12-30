The Hangar Project at the Madisonville Regional Airport should be completed in the next few weeks, but regardless of any unseen delays that could arise, it should be up and running at the latest by the spring of 2023, according to Airport Manager Emily Herron.
“It has been ongoing for quite some time, but it will be more than worth it,” Herron said. “The project is multi-agency funded, and it will have multiple board rooms inside for meetings and flight school trainings.”
Hesitant to share the actual completion deadline, Herron said that it will be done before the Beech Bash event in April, which drew hundreds of people last year for its inaugural year. Around 65 Beechcraft airplanes participated in the event and came from as far away as Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas
The Hangar Project will be city owned, but the structure will be leased to Madisonville Community and Technical College for their aviation program. Th program entails six semesters of classes that offer students the ability to earn an Associates Degree while also becoming Certificated as Federal Aviation Administration Commercial Pilots/Certified Flight Instructors. During the fall semester there were 30 students enrolled in the program.
This project was funded by the following:
The City of Madisonville received grant money
Delta Regional Authority money was used to construct the hangar
The state of Kentucky paid for the concrete and the fencing
FAA paid for all environmental aspects of the project
More to come on this project as it nears completion.
