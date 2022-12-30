The Hangar Project at the Madisonville Regional Airport should be completed in the next few weeks, but regardless of any unseen delays that could arise, it should be up and running at the latest by the spring of 2023, according to Airport Manager Emily Herron.

“It has been ongoing for quite some time, but it will be more than worth it,” Herron said. “The project is multi-agency funded, and it will have multiple board rooms inside for meetings and flight school trainings.”

