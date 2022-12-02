The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis club will have the annual Madisonville Christmas parade this Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.
Amy Keith, the parade chairperson, said they have over 60 entries already, with a potential total of between 70-90 entries.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis club will have the annual Madisonville Christmas parade this Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.
Amy Keith, the parade chairperson, said they have over 60 entries already, with a potential total of between 70-90 entries.
“I think it is well on its way to what we are used to having,” she said.
This year’s theme is Vintage Christmas. Keith said to her that means any childhood memories or traditions passed on through the family.
“Anything that reminds you of Christmas as a child,” she said. “I think it is every year to see everyone’s talents and how they take the theme and make it into something we didn’t envision.”
Parade participants will line up in the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville parking lot, and viewers can see the parade move down Main Street from Elliot Funeral Home to the MultiCare building on South Main. Everyone participating in the parade should have received an email on Thursday detailing when and where to be on Saturday.
“We are just really excited and hope we have a huge turnout of participants as well as spectators,” said Keith.
She added that the event would not be possible without the help of the parade sponsors Carhartt, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Bruce & Company, First United Bank and Trust Company, and Happy’s of Madisonville to name a few.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.