Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report on Tuesday:
Gregory Edmonson, 53, of Owensboro, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property, failure to appear, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, served three warrants for probation violation, public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking bicycles, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.
