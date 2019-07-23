Harold G. Ledbetter.
The gold letters on the door of his office, despite having faded over time, still glint in the fluorescent lighting of the Hopkins County Historical Society. Beyond the locked door of the room lies hundreds of notebooks with thousands of pages detailing the history of the county.
Ledbetter worked for decades on preserving each recorded industry and event, some dating back to the late 1800s, of Hopkins County's past -- his own history so embedded in the timeline of his community that many find it hard to distinguish between the two.
But Ledbetter hasn't clocked in for work in over 20 years.
This summer, the Hopkins County Historical Society has begun to digitally archive and conserve Ledbetter's notes and records so that the public can take a deeper dive into Hopkins County.
Ledbetter was the unofficial county historian for decades and played a key role in getting the historical society established in its preliminary years. According to Ledbetter's biography published by the Hopkins County Historical Society, his notebooks, preserved in his office at the society, cover the county's government bodies, industries, historical events, personal histories of specific towns, and organizations and people of note that stand against the test of time and memory.
According to Emeritus and Former President of the Historical Society Bob Atkins, Ledbetter's estate of knowledge was donated to the society at his passing in 1993, but his family made a request that the records would remain in Ledbetter's office with the door closed and locked to ensure the safety and protection of his legacy. Since that time, Ledbetter's records have been used as a resource for research by historical members and could only be accessed by a society member or a patron by appointment.
That changed this summer, Atkins said.
Beginning with Ledbetter's "A to Z: People who are prominent in the history of Hopkins County," Historical Society member Karen Hane has spent two hours a week since May digitally scanning and archiving Ledbetter's notes and records. Of this album alone, she's scanned over 300 pages -- and she's only just finished the "C" category. According to Hane, the account compiles men and women in the county that have made a contribution to the community -- whether that be a political figure, a first responder or even just a helpful neighbor -- across centuries.
In Hane's process, she scans each page to upload it into the digital archive, places the page into a protective plastic cover, and then organizes the document into a new binder with appropriate labels.
"(The notebooks) are not in real good shape the way they are. The pages are so old, some being from the1890s, that they just get to crumble when you touch them," she said. "So now (through this process), they are more accessible to people without destroying the actual originals," she said.
While these notebooks were organized at the time, Ledbetter can no longer serve as a key to the hundreds of dust-covered prints, which is why Atkins thought to organize them as they archive.
According to Atkins, the original copies will continue to rest in the Ledbetter office of the museum, but the public will be able to access them on a digital level through a thumb-drive at the society as well as by appointment with a society member to visit the office. Since Ledbetter had so many notebooks on a wide variety of topics, the new organization system will also provide a time-effective way to easily access the specific records for research, he said.
And this marks only the beginning. Atkins said that the historical society is interested in archiving and preserving all of Ledbetter's records, though the process will take considerable time with more volunteers.
Hane, who only recently joined the society after, said that she was amazed by the amount of care that the society takes in preservation of even their own records. According to Hane, the society's efforts cast a safety net for those who did not think to ask their elders about the history of their family and community.
"I think it's great that all of the members of the historical society have taken such interest in the history of Hopkins County that they go to great lengths to preserve it," she said. "We're all going to be just really grateful in the end that we have those things."
Ledbetter's archival is a new project by the society and will continue on the contengency of volunteer support, Atkins said.
