On the old Madisonville Courthouse lawn, both city and county employees worked together to erect the Christmas tree Wednesday afternoon. The Christmas tree will be lit at 4:45 p.m. Saturday following the Winter Wonderland activities, instead of the previously reported 2 p.m. time.
Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
