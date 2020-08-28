The debate regarding the fate of the Confederate statue that sits in front of the former courthouse on Main Street in Madisonville is expected to continue at next Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said he fully expects for a group supporting the statue to stay where it is to speak to the court at the 10 a.m. meeting.
A group in favor of removing the statue spoke at the last court meeting.
“I’ve heard from more people that want to keep it, and I think most of the magistrates have heard that also,” Whitfield said. “This is not something that can go on a ballot. It is something that we will have to vote on.”
Fred Wilhite, with the Division Chief of Heritage Operations for The Kentucky Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, claims the movement of monuments is a violation of Kentucky state laws. Wilhite also said the oath of office that all officials in Kentucky take “explains very explicitly if they violate Kentucky laws … they are no longer eligible for service.”
“I hope they understand that the pressure … being intimidated are in violation of laws like a terroristic threat,” Wilhite said. “That is what groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa are using.”
Wilhite also talked about the recent removal of a monument in Louisville after BLM threatened to shut down the Kentucky Derby weekend.
“The mayor folded and the monument was taken down,” he said. “That is a violation of state law. We, of course, filed suit but we have so many liberal judges on the bench that conservatives have a hard time getting their case heard fairly. These public officials are going to have to start realizing there is going to be lawsuits filed for violating not only their oath of office but their bond that they will do what they say they are going to do.
“These are venerated objects,” Wilhite said of the monuments. “They are monuments that were erected for the soldiers that were killed that never returned home.”
Wilhite also said the placement of the monuments during the beginnings of Jim Crow Laws were not in correlation with each other.
“The talking point now is that these were done when the Jim Crow Laws were starting and they led to that, but that’s not true,” said Wilhite. “The reason the monuments had to wait so long for them to be erected is because the South was devastated by the war. They went through 12 years of reconstruction when the South was held under the arm of the Freedmen’s Bureau and the Union League.”
Chris Schweizer, a local author, who has been vocal about removing the monument said he would like to see the marble portion of the statue moved over to the historical society.
“I think it would give proper context to be viewed as an artifact of Madisonville’s history without a distortion of that history,” he said. “I think the biggest argument in the statue staying is because it is part of our history. I think that it is a deliberate attempt to revise our history and rewrite it, and I think we’ve been living off that false history.”
Schweizer said he had heard of laws in other states that protected monuments but not in Kentucky.
“I think whatever law might be cited might just be an interpretation,” he said. “We move and relocate statues all the time.”
