Thomas Morrison of Madisonville was killed in a Greenville wreck over the weekend, according to the Kentucky State Police Post 2, who investigated the wreck around noon on Saturday on Kentucky Highway 176 nearly 3 miles east of Greenville.
Following preliminary investigations, the KSP say a 2008 Jeep Cherokee operated by Mark Revlett of Drakesboro was traveling east on KY 176 when, for “an unknown reason,” his vehicle left the shoulder of the roadway.
Police said Revlett’s vehicle reentered the roadway where it collided head on with a 2016 Nissan Versa operated by Morrison.
Both drivers were transported to Muhlenberg County Hospital where Morrison died from his injuries. KSP Trooper Jacob Stephens is investigating the collision reconstruction.
