Who is more valuable to the city of Madisonville? The police chief or the wastewater treatment superintendent?
The correct answer, according to a proposed new personnel and pay plan, is the wastewater treatment superintendent. Alan Todd would share the highest pay grade in the city, at Grade 39 -- two grades higher than City Administrator Robert Janes, and seven above Police Chief Chris Taylor.
The Madisonville City Council gave a first reading Monday night to the proposed new plan, which assigns grades and pay ranges to every city job.
"All it is, is cleaning up the ordinances that should have been done over the past 16 years," Mayor Kevin Cotton said after the meeting.
The last time council approved a personnel and pay classification plan was Monday, March 17, 2003. It was amended in 2007, but not since.
"We should do it every year," City Clerk Kim Blue said. "The last time, it actually showed a 2% raise."
But, the mayor added, raises in recent years put some positions outside the official city pay parameters.
The minimum, median and maximum pay levels would go up for everyone under the proposed ordinance. But some positions would get bigger jumps than others, because their pay
See Pay/Page A3
grades would get an upgrade.
The biggest jolt would come in the Light Distribution Department. Three top lineman positions would be boosted 12 pay grades, or an average 63% in median salary. And Superintendent Chris Melton would match Todd, with both jumping to a city-high grade 39 -- which equates to a median salary of $90,900.
"That's based off the fact that the pay scales from 2003 versus 2019 are different," Cotton said. "You have to change the classification in order to meet the requirement."
Cotton added seven city employees will get a raise under the proposal, because their current salary falls below the minimum level.
Janes said the personnel and pay plan was calculated by an outside company based in Atlanta. The plan has no pay lines for the mayor or council members.
The council is scheduled to vote on the plan at its next scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 16.
