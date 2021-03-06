Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Dane Branscum, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with disregarding a stop sign, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, two counts of fourth-degree assault, menacing and speeding.
Nicole Mitchell, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Randall Curneal, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Lori Sherman, 57, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Ross, 23, of Decatur, Tennessee, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
