St. Charles awarded nearly $100,000 for street repairs

St. Charles now has $99,311 allocated specifically for street repairs.
That tops the amount the town had allocated Tuesday morning by exactly $99,311.
"We don't have the money for it," Mayor Shelia Suttles admitted Tuesday afternoon when asked about the town's budget for streets.
It suddenly gained the money because
of the latest visit by Kentucky's Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Grey Tomblyn II, who announced Tuesday the first-ever allocation of state discretionary road funds for St. Charles, a town of 267 people.
"It's a wonderful God-blessing to us," the mayor said afterward. "We built this (community) building with grants, but nothing like this."
One city official told Tomblyn that St. Charles may be the poorest town in Hopkins County. The Census Bureau website indicates more than 47% of the population lives below the poverty line. And the town's median housing value is $18,600, compared with $109,400 in Madisonville.
Tomblyn said the state money will be used to repair Main Street, Princeton Street and Washington Street. It can be a challenge for newcomers and visitors simply to find those streets without a map, since not many intersections have signs.
But a look north on Main Street shows why it made the repair list. One section has received new asphalt at least once, but it clearly has worn down and holes are evident.
Tuesday marked the sixth stop Tomblyn has made in Hopkins County since August. Cities and towns have received combined grants totaling more than $775,000.
"A lot of small rural communities have been neglected over the decades," said Tomblyn, who added he's lost count of how many cities and towns he's visited across Kentucky this year with announcements of state help.
Whether the stops and announcements will continue after next week's election remains to be seen. In the meantime, a town without a sign for its community building along U.S. 62 is thankful for any extra help it can find.
"We are truly blessed," Suttles said.
