Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Bryce Gresser, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possession of synthetic drugs.
Jacob McKinney, 23, of Princeton, was charged Wednesday with fugitive from another state.
Timothy Migliaccio, 46, of Wynedott, Michigan, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Antonio Anderson, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, using restricted ammo during felony, unlawful transaction with a minor and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
