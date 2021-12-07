One thing all non-profits have in common is limited resources to get their name out in the community.
United Way of the Coalfield came up with a plan to not only get their name out in the community but also other nonprofits.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said he called Robinson Outdoor, the two billboards in Madisonville, to see how much it would cost to advertise.
He said the price for one year was $12,000, so he asked for a non-profit price and it came down to $7,150, but that was still expensive for United Way.
After some talking and thinking, Howerton had the idea to have different groups and other non-profits sponsor one week for $200 to help pay for the one-year fee. For that money, the organization’s logo would be shown two out of three times in one minute. The third image would go to United Way.
“I was just hoping to get enough weeks to cover the year,” he said.
Once the contract for October 2021 to September 2022 was signed, he started calling to different places, and within the first several months managed to get 40 of the 52 weeks covered.
He said some of the businesses participating are Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and LG&E, who want to support United Way. Others are non-profits like Hopkins County 4-H, Hopkins County Library, The Learning Center, and CASA of Midwest KY.
“The rest are non-profits who cannot pay that fee to be on that board,” said Howerton. “I have given them access to two billboards, which is something they could not do.”
He said he was grateful to Robinson Outdoor for working with them and other small non-profits.
“Their company’s willingness to help us build our brand and allow local small non-profits access to the billboards is an incredible gift to all of us.”
Brian Holligan, with Robinson Outdoor, said the price for the billboard is based on the communities population, and they know it can be high for some organizations because the billboards are built very high tech.
“We know there were some folks who could not afford aboard, and we are big about non-profits,” he said. “We want to do what is right for the community, and we want to do what is right for the customer.”
Holligan said the companies goal is to be a part of the community. They even join the local Chamber of Commerce, show weather alerts for the area and amber alerts when asked.
Howerton said United Way has already sold enough weeks to cover the contract fee, but they still have money left over.
“We will use it for our agencies,” he said.
He said he wasn’t trying to make money or turn the billboard ads into a fundraiser, but ended up turning out to be one. Howerton said he is already thinking of starting a calendar for the next contract year.
There are only 12 weeks left for the year, and the weeks are in June, July, August, and September of 2022.
To reserve a week through the United Way of the Coalfield, call 270-821-3170.
