The 2022 Haybale Trail winners were chosen and announced by The City of Madisonville over the weekend.
The winner of the Community Haybale was the “Eagle” created by Jesse Stuart Elementary School.
The winner of the City Department Haybale was The City of Madisonville Public Works Department with the large trash can overflowing with trash.
This year had more than double the amount of last year’s haybales, with nearly 65 in the competition.
To view more information about the haybale contest and to see other photos, visit The City of Madisonville’s Facebook Page.
