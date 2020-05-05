Restrictions became a little looser for Hopkins County young people Monday night.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. announced he was rescinding the executive order issued Thursday, April 2 imposing a 10 p.m. nightly curfew for people younger than 18.
“We want to get on the same footing as the rest of the state,” Whitfield said during the daily Facebook Live briefing.
The curfew was issued because of concern about teenagers spreading the virus by gathering late at night. As of Monday, the Hopkins County Health Department counted seven COVID-19 cases among people younger than 20.
Whitfield said the county’s death count went up by two to 24 over the weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear mentioned only one of them at his evening briefing, saying a 79-year-old woman died. But a state report indicated says both of them died at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services finally revealed the name of the third long-term care location with the virus. One resident has tested positive at The Oaks Personal Care Home.
The other facilities fighting COVID-19 are Hillside Villa and Ridgewood Terrace. Ridgewood has it the worst, with 59 of the 110 residents testing positive and 17 deaths as of Monday night.
The number of positive cases in Hopkins County increased by four over the weekend, to 211. The number of recovered patients was unchanged at 107.
As Kentucky advances from what Beshear calls “Healthy at Home” rules, some things will change. Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman said Monday that masks will be required when the Judicial Center reopens Monday, June 1.
“Only parties to a case and their attorneys will be allowed inside the building,” Bowman said. “You can’t wait out in the hallways.”
Bowman explained anyone else will need permission of a judge. District Judge David Massamore later said he would permit reporters to watch his hearings.
“That’s your constitutional right,” he said.
Massamore added that he was all alone for his court cases Monday. He counts 105 cases on his docket for the reopening day of June 1.
“Most of those are traffic tickets,” Massamore said. He added that he’s working with a Commonwealth’s Attorney to attempt to resolve as many cases as possible before then.
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• Whitfield announced the Facebook Live briefings with Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton will be reduced to three days a week. The next scheduled report will be Wednesday.
• Beshear said free testing continues through Saturday at Tiebreaker Park in Hopkinsville.
• Beshear added that he expects “up to 120 more positives” at Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County, and perhaps one more death. An aide said with testing there completed, the inmates will be divided into three groups.
• a picket line was announced for today at the Madisonville General Electric Aviation plant. The Industrial Division of the Communication Workers of America contends the company should use open space there to produce ventilators, instead of planning to close a plant in Dallas.
• Whitfield said the Kentucky Smart ID office downtown might reopen Monday, May 18. The deadline for having those identification cards for airline travel has been postponed to October 2021.
• the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts canceled its summer arts academy. The summer musical “Mamma Mia!” was postponed until the summer of 2021.
• WNLJ-FM “Missionary Radio” rescheduled its postponed spring fundraising drive for Friday-Saturday, May 15-16.
