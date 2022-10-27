The Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons Marching Band is headed to the state marching band competition on Saturday. Madisonville is scheduled to perform at 10:45 a.m. (EST) in the AAAA semifinals at Madison Southern High School.
The state finals are that same night at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, beginning at 3 p.m. To help give the band one final warm-up, the Maroons performed their “Rocketman” show last night on the parking lot at the high school for friends and family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.