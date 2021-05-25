By The Messenger Staff
Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathy Senter confirmed Monday that the state will be seeking the death penalty against murder suspect Dennis Stone, 32, of Madisonville.
Stone is facing murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges after police say he shot and killed Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville on Aug. 14, 2020 at an Earlington convenience store. One of her children was also shot, but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
Senter had filed a notice of aggravators in October 2020 that enlarged the range of penalties that could be sough in the case.
“The notice is to seek the death penalty,” said Senter. “At this point, yes we will be asking for it, should we go to trial.”
Senter said Stone’s next pre-trial conference is set for Monday, July 12. Senter said a date on a possible trial remains unknown.
“It will probably be some time before we actually get a trial,” said Senter, adding that many other people were indicted prior to Stone that have not yet had trials.
Senter said Stone and his attorney could also decide to enter a plea before the trial.
“It is not out of the realm of possibility,” she said. “He, in conjunction with his attorney, might want to enter a plea, and that does happen even up to the morning of a trial.”
Senter said Stone’s attorney has “made no indication of one or another.”
“There is always a possibility,” Senter said. “When someone is facing a death penalty, they are risking a lot going to trial.”
Stone remains lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.