On Thursday, the University of Louisville Medical School Trover Campus celebrated its 25th anniversary by remembering its history and students.
Dr. Bill Crump, the associate dean of the Trover Campus, started the celebration by telling the history of the Trover Clinic and how the Trover Campus began.
The clinic was started in 1953 by Dr. Loman Trover and Dr. Faull Trover. Loman was over the lab and radiology and Faull was the pediatrician. The brothers brought in other highly skilled medical professionals like John Haynes for orthopedics, Fred Scott the family doctor, and Merle Mahr the surgeon.
In 1972, the clinic started bringing Louisville-based medical students to Madisonville for their 8-week surgery rotations. Crump said at that time, it was only the surgical students.
“That was something because they got to do stuff here, they weren’t third in line,” said Crump.
In 1974, they started the first family medicine residency in Kentucky, and in 1998, they started the Trover Campus. In 2011, Trover Campus was the second college to create a three-year accelerated Medical Program.
In 2013, more changes came to Trover Clinic when Baptist Health partnered with them, and in 2021 Deaconess Health joined the partnership.
Crump arrived to oversee the campus in 1998 when it was first started and has been part of the campus ever since. Over the years, new programs were started to encourage rural medical practice with a high school program, a College Rural Scholars program, and more learning opportunities for medical students. “Across those 25 years, I’ve seen 170 of our medical students graduate and almost eight times that many students be involved in our high school and college pathways programs,” he said. “Many come back to visit and share with us stories of how they have made a difference in their communities across our commonwealth. It is very gratifying.”
Dr. Sarah Fisher, an OBGYN at BHDM, was part of several Trover Campus programs over the years and talked about what that time meant to her and her career.
“I am a graduate of multiple Trover Campus programs including my third- and fourth-year medical school rotations, and now I feel very privileged to work with our medical students,” she said. “The Trover Campus here in Madisonville has been a vital part of my journey into medicine.”
Fisher was introduced to the Trover Campus through the College Rural Scholars summer program.
“The three summers that I spent as a college rural scholar have made some lasting impressions on me,” she said. “For one, I saw the importance of a small community. The experience here is like no other.”
When she left to complete her residency, Fisher said she was scared but felt prepared to take care of patients because she had seen it done well at the Trover Clinic and she had actually been caring for patients herself through the free clinic.
“If I had not been part of the Trover Campus programs through the years, I’m sure that I would have been a decent physician eventually, however, with my training here, I feel I am more compassionate, I am more community inclusive, and overall a more successful provider,” said Fisher.
The UofL Trover Campus has received several awards including the Association of American Medical Colleges RMC Community Engagement Award in 2014, the AAMC RMC Educational Innovation Award in 2020, and the American Academy Family Physicians Telemedicine for Free Clinic in 2022.
Crump said after looking back at some literature, he found out that the Trover Campus was one of two regional medical school campuses in towns that had a population of less than 150,000.
The Trover Campus is ranked number two among 40 rural programs by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The University of Louisville President Dr. Kim Schatzel, who has been president for five months, said being at the celebration was a fantastic opportunity to learn about the campus in Madisonville and how special it is.
“I feel so proud to be a part of it,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.