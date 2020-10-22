Madisonville native Tiffany McCalister has joined The Messenger as an advertising and marketing specialist.
“I am so excited to be taking on this new career path with Paxton Media and The Messenger, and I’m looking forward to being able to help serve the community,” she said.
In her role, McCalister will be assisting clients with their advertising and marketing needs whether that be print, online or a combination.
“As the advertising director for this area, I know Tiffany will be a great asset for the Madisonville area and The Messenger and a great teammate with me,” said Advertising Manager Kristie Phelps. “We both are here to serve the people of Madisonville and the surrounding area for all of their advertising and marketing needs.”
In addition to The Messenger, McCalister will also be working with The Dawson Springs Progress.
McCalister has two sons and has worked as a manager and volunteer at the not-for-profit Elks Lodge for the past five years.
