On Wednesday night the Franklin Duelers handed the Miners a big loss thanks in part to a big fifth inning.
The Miners got their bats going in the second inning, scoring one after Kobe Jones hit into a double play (short to first) that allowed Ryne Wallace to score from third to make it 1-0.
Madisonville would hold Franklin scoreless until the fourth inning. That’s when the Duelers Kelvin Reece would hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Kobe Jones to score Jay Curtis knotting the game up at 1-1.
The Miners would add another run in the top of the fifth. James Basham would hit a single, and then steal second, and third. Aafter a wild pitch to Miners batter Austin Baal, Basham would score to make it 2-1 and retake the lead.
The bottom of the fifth is when the Duelers did their damage. Home runs from Jackson Musrock and Kelvin Reece scored a total of seven runs to put them out in front with an 8-2 lead .
The Miners would score another one in the top of the seventh inning after Austin Baal singled to center field, scoring Evan Liddie from second base.
The Duelers would add four more runs in the bottom of the eighth, and the Miners would get another one in the top of the ninth after James Basham would score off the bat of Austin Baal. Final score was 12-4 Franklin Duelers.
Miners Pitcher Will Kiesel took the loss, Kiesel surrendered five runs on six hits over four and a third innings, striking out five.
Miners had eight hits for the night, and drop to 6-7 on the season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.