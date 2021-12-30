Superintendents from the Hopkins County School system and the Dawson Springs Independent School system have joined to support student families affected by the tornado.
With many homes in Dawson Springs and other parts of Hopkins County severely damaged or destroyed, some residents have found themselves staying with friends or family, in hotels or even at Pennyrile State Park as they sort out what to do next. With many now at least temporarily living far from home and outside the area of their children’s school, traveling to and from school could potentially produce a burden that some families will struggle to deal with. A united effort by both school districts hopes to help alleviate as much of that problem as possible.
DSIS Superintendent Leonard Whalen and HCS Superintendent Amy Smith have announced that any student in the county who cannot return to their home school may attend a Hopkins County School that meets their situation.
“We know these are difficult times and that most families would prefer to keep their students in their home school,” said Whalen. “However, if this is not possible, we are working in partnership with Hopkins County Schools to ensure all students can remain in a classroom.”
He said they are looking forward to having all of the Dawson Springs students back in their school by Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The change does not only affect Dawson Springs students, but any current Hopkins County School student who needs to relocate to a new school due to hardship is eligible to transfer.
Smith said both districts are here to help students who need resources. They will assist student families with transportation, family support services, meals, personal care items, and counselors.
“I am proud to partner with our neighbors in Dawson Springs so that we can serve as many students and families together who need support during this unprecedented disaster,” she said.
Dawson Springs School Board Chair Vicki Allen said the lives of many in and around Dawson Springs were changed forever because of the tornadoes.
“As we scale back relief center operations and prepare for students to return to school, please rest assured that we will still be here for our community,” she said.
John Osborne, chairman of the Hopkins County Board of Education, added that this time has been difficult for many HCS and DSIS families and the school districts want to continue to be there for their student families.
“As we return to school, we ask them to please let us know if they need help,” he said. “Team Hopkins will work together to support our community as recovery efforts continue.”
The Hopkins County Schools community and Dawson Springs student families who need resources or who may need to consider a different in-school option can access the Hopkins County Schools Community Support Request Form at https://forms.gle/ upU5B4oKfxGGaknE8.
Families with immediate needs in either district who have questions regarding school-based resources for students can call the HCS Director of Pupil Personnel at 270-825-6000 and the DSIS Director of Pupil Personnel at 270-797-3811.
Dawson Springs is also asking DSIS student families to complete a post-disaster survey to check in with the district, https://forms.gle/PVaTQT8FrdYrVccV6.
