Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Pamela Oldham, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Rosie Tingley, 34, of West Terre Haute, Indiana, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Emmanuel Hall, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with second-degree disorderly conduct and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Summer Clark, 36, of Madisonville, was charged April 23 with fugitive from another state.
Michael Cardarelli, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with four counts of failure to appear.
Eric Harris, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary, criminal littering and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Rusty Brandenburg, 29, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was charged Thursday with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Steven McCarthy, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, criminal littering and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Jonathan Johnson, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Harrison, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Skyler Lohse, 19, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with one headlight, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Brett Kraszewski, 22, of Hardinsburg, was charged Sunday with careless driving, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Kelly, 30, of Hanson, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Mark Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Bradley Frazier, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
James Dunbar, 56, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Brandon Hughes, 32, of Hanson, was charged Sunday with two counts of contempt of court.
