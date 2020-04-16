There are now 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, with 49 total documented recoveries, according to officials.
However, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. realizes there are likely far more positive cases from people who have self-quarantined.
“As we’ve said every day, that 101 positive, we have more than 101 positive cases. We have people that are self-quarantining, but in addition, on the good side, we have way more than 49 recovered cases,” Whitfield said during the Wednesday city-county Facebook Live update. “Both of those numbers are much higher than what we’re reporting because that’s just the confirmed by tested cases.”
With the 101 cases, and with the county’s death count remaining at eight, Hopkins County is still believed to be in its surge of cases, according to Baptist Health Cheif Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson.
“We are in the surge presently, according to the models, I think we experienced our surge several weeks ago, but we still have, to Jack’s point, cases that are now coming out that people had not been tested,” Lipson said. “There’s a lot more out there that are positive, but the good news, too, that there’s a lot more out there that have recovered as well, and that’s where the social distancing has worked really well.”
Lipson said social distancing is working to flatten the curve in the area, but he said the county needs to remain vigilant for a while longer to help eradicate the virus to some extent.
“We continue, with the hospital, to have testing going on at urgent care, and we have obtained different tests also at the hospital that enable us to get tests back much more rapidly,” he said. “That helps us with (preserving our) PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).”
Lipson said Italy, where they had a significant impact from the coronavirus, ran out of PPE for their healthcare workers, and the virus spread because of it.
Handwashing and overall hygiene remains imperative as COVID-19 is an airborne virus that spreads person to person, said Lipson.
“Getting additional PPE helps us to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as protecting the patients and the staff,” said Lipson.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the need for PPE donations still exists. He said people could donate their medical-grade PPE by bringing them to the red van at city hall, directly to Hopkins County Emergency Management or to the Hopkins County Health Department.
Cotton said food assistance remains available for those in need, and urged residents to call the Emergency Management hotline at 270-825-5013, which is not a food supply chain, but they will get you in contact with the right area of help for your situation.
Whitfield said volunteers are needed who are willing to deliver or shop for people who need that service.
During Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily address Wednesday, he announced that eight volunteers are answering the call to help at area hospitals, and some of those volunteers are headed to Hopkins County.
Beshear said they have moved to a new reporting system and he hopes the new system will allow for more accurate and timely information moving forward.
Kentucky added 88 new confirmed cases Wednesday, which brings the total to 2,291, said Beshear, who reported 862 Kentuckians have recovered.
