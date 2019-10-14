Police found Melinda Whitehouse alive after she was allegedly kidnapped by her husband, Terry Whitehouse, according to Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore.
Shelby County Sheriff, Spencer County Sheriff, KSP and Fish and Wildlife are searching woods in Mt. Eden for the suspect, Moores said.
KSP public information officer Stuart Jackson confirmed that police are search the woods.
Terry Whitehouse is wanted for kidnapping and possible murder after a man was found dead in Eminence Thursday after a welfare check requested by Melinda Whitehouse's mother, who had been also held then released by Whitehouse.
KSP and other law enforcement agencies had been searching the woods around the 3200 block of Back Creek Road near a home with a for sale sign.
Whitehouse had a gray shirt and blue jeans with blood on them and was carrying a knife and hammer.
Whitehouse got out of Shelby County Detention Center Wednesday after violating an EPO.
Anyone with information on Whitehouse's whereabouts should call Kentucky
State Police Post or the Shelby or Henry County Sheriff's office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.