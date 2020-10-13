The Hopkins County Board of Education is moving forward with plans to return to hybrid in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.
For the next two weeks, however, students in the school system will be learning virtually, which was a scheduled precaution to follow this past week’s fall break. That decision appears to have been a good one as Hopkins County’s COVID-19 status was elevated to “red” late last week as coronavirus cases continue to climb locally.
“I want the public to know that my board revisits this daily. We zoom with our principals every day, and I have ongoing dialog with the health department multiple times a day and even some weekends,” said Dr. Deanna Ashby, superintendent of the school system.
The district is in the process of developing plans to gain additional in-person hours or days as COVID-19 allows and approval is OK’d by the Hopkins County Health Department.
“We do want to get all of our kids back (in class),” said Ashby. “Where we are right now is to keep on our path, work NTI for two weeks, pick back up with hybrid, but continue to search for ways and opportunities to get our kids back in school.”
The district is still providing support through school nurses who are continuing to see students through this two week period for immunizations and health checks.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools were supposed to start hybrid in-person school on Monday, but because of Hopkins County’s red classification they are continuing virtual learning. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
“Teachers and most of our folks were ready for first rotation to come in today, but essentially we will be reverting back to what we’ve been doing and continue that through the rest of this week and see where we end up at the end of the week,” said Dawson Springs Supt. Leonard Whalen.
Both school systems will review the official numbers on Thursday nights to determine if virtual learning will continue or a move to in-person learning can happen, according to officials. The decision will largely depend on Hopkins County COVID-19 cases declining.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• went into closed session to discuss the potential acquisition of property.
• recognized South Hopkins Middle School teacher and Hopkins Central football coach Chris Manning with a Lion Chaser/Giant Slayer award for his effort in responding to a student who was choking.
• recognized four seniors from Hopkins County Central High School as part of the Governor’s Scholar Program: Jonna Clayton, Cameron Hartline, Keri Reynolds and Hailey Stokes.
The next board of education meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.