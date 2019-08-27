Picket line forms as union strikes AT&T

As Labor Day approaches, a picket line has formed south of downtown Madisonville. Union leaders say it's part of a regional strike against AT&T, which began over the weekend.
Members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) accuse the company of engaging in unfair labor practices during negotiations on a new contract. Local 3312 President Norman Franklin said Monday the strike is not about benefits, but about behavior.
"They sent a team to negotiate which didn't have the authority to make decisions," Franklin said from Henderson. "That was a terrible thing for them to do."
Franklin indicated the AT&T negotiators had been part of contract talks in Atlanta since June. The contract with the union expired Aug. 4.
"I've been here 19 years," Franklin said, "and we've never had a labor practice strike."
Marty Richter with AT&T Corporate Communications replied by email Monday, calling the strike surprising and disappointing.
"We strongly disagree with the union's claims of unfair labor practices," Richter wrote. "Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years."
Those standing outside the Madisonville AT&T office on South Main Street say the picketing began Friday evening and resumed Monday after taking a Sunday break. One of their signs urges drivers to honk their horns "to support middle class" workers. They directed all comment about the strike to Franklin.
Franklin said the strike involves 20,000 AT&T Southeast employees, including technicians and customer service personnel. He added about 200 employees belong to Local 3312, which is based in Madisonville.
The AT&T Southeast area is a nine-state region. Beyond Kentucky, it includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Richter said fewer than 8% of all AT&T employees nationwide are off the job.
Franklin said this is the first strike by CWA against AT&T since 1983, which was before the main national telephone system was divided into "Baby Bells."
