Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Baptist Health in Madisonville will be one of the 11 hospitals that will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
According to a release from Beshear’s office, the hospital will receive 975 dosages, which is the minimum that can be delivered.
In total, Kentucky is expected to receive 38,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first round of shipments from the federal government. These doses are all for the initial vaccine. Booster shots will be delivered approximately three weeks later. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.
“We are thrilled by Gov. Beshear’s announcement that Baptist Health Madisonville will be one of the first locations in Kentucky to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Wayne Lipson, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Madisonville. “Baptist Health is well prepared to store, distribute and administer the vaccine at all of our hospitals, including the four in Kentucky selected to receive the first doses — Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Madisonville — and Baptist Health Floyd in Indiana.”
Lipson said vaccines will be limited and the first doses will go to frontline health care workers and nursing homes.
“Even within our health system, we will be prioritizing our employees at the highest risk given the initial limited supplies,” said Lipson.
Administering the vaccines cannot occur until the emergency authorization is granted by the Food and Drug Administration, who has hearings set for Dec. 10 for the Pfizer vaccine and Dec. 17 for the Moderna vaccine, according to Lipson.
“We are putting the plans in place to vaccinate the appropriate frontline healthcare workers as soon as we receive the vaccine,” said Lipson. “While this is just a start, we stand ready in all our facilities to vaccinate our frontline health care workers, and then expand to other individuals as guided by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC.”
On Friday morning, three more COVID-19 deaths were reported by Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach — bringing the total number of fatalities to 64.
The department reported 25 new cases on Friday and said there are 668 active cases currently in Hopkins County.
“We know the vaccine is vitally important to getting back to normal, and both in our facilities as well as the communities we’re privileged to serve,” said Lipson. “We stand ready to play a key role in this crucial initiative as more supplies of vaccine become available over the next several months. We will release more details when they are available. We are working through the logistics and operations plan for our next steps.”
