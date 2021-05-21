On Thursday night, 163 seniors at Hopkins County Central High School gathered at the school one last time to walk across the school’s gymnasium and receive their high school diploma.
The class of 2021 arrived an hour early to get ready and to take pictures with friends while saying their goodbyes before taking their next step in life.
For some it was a sad moment saying they didn’t want high school to end, while others looked forward to the future. Others took time to reflect on the past year, which saw the beginning of the students’ senior year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that dramatically impacted their last two years of classes.
“At first we all thought it was going to be a two week break,” said Graham Foster. “Then it got extended and everything kind of fell apart.”
The pandemic caused everything to go online for school, which some struggled with.
“We had to start working harder and getting stuff in on time,” said Foster. “A lot of people struggled with it. I did sometimes.”
Kylee James said learning during the pandemic was difficult.
“It was probably the worst thing that I’ve gone through,” she said. “I’ve always been great at every subject in school, and I started out pretty rough.”
James said the way she is used to learning was not what online learning allowed her to do.
“It was not easy to learn on a computer,” she said. “I’m the kind of person that learns better by a teacher showing me and being able to ask questions when I need to. It was very trying.”
Colin McElfresh said it was hard adjusting to online learning.
“I either had my bed two feet away from me or I had my car that I could walk to if I needed to,” he said. “It was really hard getting assignments done.”
McElfresh said once in person classes began again, it became an easier year for him.
“As school started back up and back in, I did perfect with it just a few days a week. Four days a week really helped me a lot,” he said. “I’m glad to see things come back to more normal, especially events with no masks like we had prom without masks. It was nice.”
Keri Reynolds, the Salutatorian for the 2021 class, teachers credit for their work during the height of the pandemic.
“It was tough,” she said. “They really tried their best to make it as normal as possible.”
All four students said adjusting to not seeing their classmates everyday was something they would miss the most following graduation. The four had been in the same classes together for their entire education career up until now.
“I wasn’t big on school work but my friends hold such a special place in my heart, and it has been a great experience being able to grow with everybody,” said McElfresh.
“Being able to see everyone that I’ve been with for the past 12 or 13 years will be the hardest thing leaving here,” said James.
HCCHS Principal Jon Wells said it had been a tough year for the students.
“It has been a year of new responsibilities,” he said. “Hopefully it has been a year for memories. You are about to walk out of here. Your journey might not always be a straight path, but you will still get there … make sure you enjoy it.”
The Co-Valedictorians for the Class of 2021 were Jonah Bedwell, Jonna Clayton, Seth Oldham, Emmaleigh Crook and Chloe Metcalfe.
Other top honor graduates were Keri Reynolds, Katelyn Cavanaugh, who was also the class historian, Keli Reynolds, Jerilyn Dorris, Devin Pierce and Hailey Stokes.
The senior class officers were Jacob Jones as the president, Crook as vice president, Hailie Hollis as secretary, Natalie Richey as treasurer, Ja’Kiyah Rutledge as class reporter, Ashlyn Slate, who is also a class historian, Pierce as the Sergeant-at-Arms and Marissa Todd as the student council representative.
