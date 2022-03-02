The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will be opening its doors for American rock band The Grass Roots at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Since their formation in the mid -’60s, The Grass Roots have charted 14 Top 40 singles. One of the top rock ‘n’ roll bands of that time period, their string of hits, “Let’s Live for Today,” “Sooner or Later,” “Temptation Eyes,” and “Midnight Confessions” is what they are most known for.
The Grass Roots is still rocking throughout the country, performing more than 100 performances each year, with most recent performances in American resorts and casinos.
In their career, the band has achieved two gold albums, two gold singles, and they have sold over 20 million records worldwide.
“The Glema Mahr Center is thrilled to host The Grass Roots in concert as part of the Spring 2022 Center Stage Series on Thursday,” Liz Schweizer, Glema Mahr Center for the Arts staff member said. “Audience members will recognize many of these songs from the first few notes. That kind of excitement tends to feed the energy in the room.”
Tickets are $30 for the main floor and $20 for balcony seating. If you are looking to purchase tickets for Thursday’s show, please call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com.
