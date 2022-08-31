During the annual Browning Springs and James Madison Middle School football game on Tuesday, fans were greeted by an unusual sight as not one, but two vehicles in the BSMS parking lot caught fire.
According to the Madisonville Fire Department, at around 8:28 p.m., fire fighters were dispatched to the school in regards to a vehicle fire. Upon arriving, they found one vehicle fully involved, and a second vehicle as well as a tree partially on fire.
Fire fighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 8:50 p.m.
The first vehicle, which sparked the blaze, was destroyed. The second received what the fire department described as moderate to significant damage.
No bystanders were injured in the fire.
