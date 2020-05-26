On a day synonymous with BBQ and the beginning of summer holidays, some in Madisonville honor the day’s original intent, to remember the brave men and women who have served their country.
With the sun shining and a breeze rolling through Elliott Memorial Gardens, The Bowles brothers of Elliott Mortuary continued a tradition of their founder, Willie Mae Elliott.
They hosted a Memorial Day ceremony and a time of decoration at the gardens.
Local historian and mortuary staff member Michael D. Lowery said Memorial Day is an American holiday held on the last Monday in May, honoring the men and women who died while serving the U.S. military.
“Memorial day originally set forth to honor those who died during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865. The holiday now honors anyone who has served in the military. It is also a time that has been set aside to decorate graves by putting flowers or other objects on them,” he said. “Memorial Day was a time, it differed from culture to culture, when relatives and friends would greet each other, and in many instances, they would have picnics also a time to have some religious ceremonies.”
Elliott’s Vice President Virgle Bowles said being able to hold this service meant the world to them.
“It means a lot to be able to do this service in their honor,” he said.
During the ceremony, Sgt. 1st Class Herman Baker placed a memorial day wreath in front of a veteran’s headstone.
“It means a lot to represent the local veterans, to represent this country knowing that it is still a free country,” he said.
Rev. Glenda P. Wade, who spoke at the ceremony, said she was thankful for the mortuary dedicating time to remember those that have given their lives.
“In the midst of everything that the nation is going through, you still set aside a time of reverence to those who have given their lives through the military, those who have died, but they did not labor in vain,” she said. “It’s good when we come together. It’s good when we maintain the past, which is what is built upon the present. I can just see Miss Willie Mae smiling down.”
After the ceremony, Wade said the day of decoration is full of such joyousness.
“It just brings back the remembrance of how people would come in, and we’d decorate, we’d eat, and we’d meet, and we’d greet and it was just a privilege,” she said. “It’s a beautiful day, and it takes your mind off of the coronavirus, and you get focused on those things that are really important.”
Wade said she was a friend to Elliott and that she is proud of how the Bowles carry on her traditions.
“I know she can look down and smile upon this today. I’m just so excited,” she said. “For me, it’s a reminder that our legacy, our history carries on. I commend the Bowles and Michael Lowery for the work they’ve done because the cemetery looks beautiful.”
A handful of people attended the small ceremony, while others joined through Facebook Live. On Saturday, Elliott Mortuary hosted a tree-lighting ceremony to honor those that have died because of COVID-19.
