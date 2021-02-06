Educating students on healthy living and mental wellness earned Pride Elementary a Family Engagement Distinction Award.
The award was announced in January that Pride was one of 96 schools across the nation to receive the award and one of four schools in Kentucky.
Christy Lynn, a physical education teacher at Pride, said she was excited for the school to be recognized.
“Every child deserves a healthy future, and we try to do that here at Pride,” said Lynn.
The elementary school received America’s Healthiest School bronze award through the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in 2019. Healthier Generation has been empowering kids to develop lifelong healthy habits for 15 years by ensuring the kids surrounding environments provide and promote good health.
Schools can only apply for the healthiest school award every other year, so Lynn decided to apply for the Family Engagement Distinction Award, sponsored by Healthier Generation and Kohl’s.
When filling out the application, Lynn had to show proof of different things the school did to promote health and wellness in the school and community, including a “walk to school day” at Pride.
Lynn said the school partners with organizations like Baptist Health Madisonville, the Hopkins County Health Department and the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Service in an effort to educate kids about not using tobacco, brushing their teeth, portion control and overall hygiene.
Shannon Bowles, a school counselor, said it was incredible the number of community partners that work with the special areas because the kids get to meet people in careers in the community. She has had students tell her they want to be a nutrition specialist after listening to one talk to the class.
“That is crossing over and allowing them to see themselves as adults in their community, and I think that is fantastic,” said Bowles.
Before COVID-19, Pride Elementary had a Fit Club where a teacher would stay after school once or twice a week to promote fitness and the school had Family Fitness Nights to provide a meal or show families how to make healthy recipes, said Lynn. She was able to use grant money to provide students with pedometers and Polar Bands, which is similar to a Fitbit.
Bowles said the award recognition is not only for Lynn and the school, but also for the students and parents. Students had to show initiative to use the Polar Bands and put in the time to track everything.
“It is not only a pat on the back for her programming, but it is a pat on the back for the whole school,” she said.
With students learning from home, Lynn has had to adjust her programming to get students moving. She uses Google Classrooms and has a link for each grade level. Inside the platform students can choose between dancing, walking and running.
There is also a link that shows students how to properly wash their hands and a link to healthy books for students to listen to on health wellness.
“It is just extra information that can help them as far as exercise and eating,” said Lynn.
She said the school wants to instill in the students the importance of being physically active and the importance of eating healthy.
