BY the Kentucky New Era
About 9:38 p.m. Monday, Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville received a call stating an inmate had walked away from work release between 9:10 and 9:35 p.m.
The escapee is Thomas R. Vaught, 44, Central City. Vaught is a white male, with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately 6'1" tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with Muhlenberg County Detention Center on the back and orange pants.
Vaught left the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center after stealing a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The pickup has a tool box and diesel tank in the bed of the truck. The front of the vehicle has a University of Kentucky plate, and the rear of the truck bares an official license plate.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.
