Madisonville Community College celebrated the summer and fall 2022 graduates on Dec. 8 at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
According to MCC Registrar Casie Richardson, 76 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas or degrees from MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley. This semester the college had 154 degree candidates, seven diploma candidates, and 543 certificate candidates.
During the ceremony, Kelley told the graduates that they should be commended for their perseverance and commitment to finding a better life through education.
“As you move into your next chapter, be it the workforce or additional study, please know that our faculty and staff are immensely proud of you and will always be in your corner no matter whatever future endeavors you pursue,” she said.
MCC would like to congratulate all the graduates and tell them that MCC will always be home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.