Ruffin receives KLC training certification

Rachael M. Ruffin, city clerk for the City of Earlington was among 25 officials from across the state who were recently recognized as Masters of City Governance by the Kentucky League of Cities.
The City Officials Training Center Awards Program event was held during KLC's annual conference & expo, Sept. 24-27 in Covington. The conference drew in nearly 500 city officials and leaders from across the commonwealth.
The City Officials Training Center is a voluntary education program administered by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC). City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and by submitting outside training credit from other municipal training. There are four levels of achievement: Level I -- Achievement in City Governance, Level II -- Excellence in City Governance, Level III -- Masters of City Governance and the newest designation -- Certified Municipal Officer.
"The COTC program provides a variety of training that better equips our city leaders across the state to serve their local communities. With this achievement and the amount of training it represents, citizens are the real winners because our communities are reaping the benefits of better informed leaders," said J.D. Chaney, KLC deputy executive director. "This is an impressive feat and a testament to the dedication of these city officials."
The Level III -- Master of City Governance award requires the city official to attend 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.
"It was a long four years," Ruffin said. "I'm very proud to have completed this training."
