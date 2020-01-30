Despite a lone skeptic in the audience and one magistrate voting against it, the purchase of land for a sports complex in Mid Town Commons will go forward.
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted 6-1 Wednesday to join with the city of Madisonville in purchasing more than 23 acres of land at the north end of Midtown Boulevard. The City Council unanimously approved its part of the $800,000 purchase last week.
Magistrate Billy Parrish voted against the measure, as he hinted he would when the project was unveiled last week.
“The people in the Fifth District — I’ve had about 47 nos and three yeses since last Tuesday,” Parrish said.
Parrish added he’d “like to see it happen,” but first wants a review of the county budget.
But Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said a “large percentage” of the comments he’s heard support the idea. He noted budget hearings will begin in February.
Parrish joined in a unanimous second vote to form an inter-local agreement with the city of Madisonville for purchasing the land. County Attorney Byron Hobgood said it is required by state law.
When Whitfield opened the floor for comments, Alex Peyton of Dawson Springs stood up in opposition.
“We’ve got enough things to have sports in right now,” he said. “If the town wants it, they can buy it. We’ve got gyms for people to play ball in. We’ve got ball fields.”
Peyton asked how the county would pay for the sports complex. Whitfield quickly mentioned several ways:
• “Quite a bit” of coal severance money, “intentionally saved for a project such as this.”
• Money provided by the city of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourism Commission.
• Money from the insurance premium tax, after the final payoff for the Hopkins County Jail.
• Possible extra revenue from the restaurant tax.
Peyton was unimpressed.
“Probably 90% of the people in the county, it won’t help,” he said.
Peyton also mentioned what became a side issue at the special meeting — the county insurance premium tax that’s largely been used to pay off the Hopkins County Jail over the past 20 years.
“We’ve written the check already” to finally pay off the jail, Whitfield said after the meeting. It was due in February.
Parrish said he ran for Fiscal Court on a platform of eliminating the insurance tax. He asked Whitfield if there’s any way it now can be lowered or removed.
“There was never a sunset clause that said that,” Magistrate Hannah Myers said. “If it was in writing, I would be in total agreement.”
Whitfield declined to go into detail, saying the topic was beyond the subject of the special meeting. But afterward, he leaned toward keeping the tax for now.
“Being a small government, low-tax guy, I would love to get rid of it,” Whitfield said. “But I think this project is important enough to the community that it’s worthwhile to ... use a good portion of it to pay off this facility.”
The interlocal agreement was handed to the magistrates moments before Wednesday’s meeting. Magistrate Charlie Beshears was reluctant to vote on it, saying it was filled with “legalese.” But talk of postponing the vote until next week ended after Bill Rudd said it appeared acceptable.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and City Administrator Robert Janes took front-row seats for the meeting. With the property purchase approved, Cotton and Whitfield now will begin moving forward with the design and architecture phase of the complex.
“That’s going to be a complicated process,” Whitfield said. He noted any selection of an architect will require approval by both the City Council and Fiscal Court.
“I think that you’ll see some dirt movement out there this summer,” Cotton said. Then he made a reference to the original sports complex property near Grapevine Road. “We’re not going to sit on it for the next 13 years.”
