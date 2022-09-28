At the start of each school year, the Madisonville Police Department set up at the Hanson Walmart in an effort to fill a police cruiser with school supplies that will be given out to those in need.
According to Police Chief, Steve Bryan, “We should rename it to Cram the Cruisers, because we filled almost three cruisers at last month’s event. It feels great to be able to give back to the community and get school supplies for the children.”
