Habitat for Humanity of Hopkins County is in the business of building homes. Along the way, the not-for-profit organization can also help build dreams -- but not without the help of donors. This past weekend, those donors showed up in full support of the group's "Raise the Roof" fundraising efforts.
Donors and volunteers joined in both a live and silent auction that netted more than $42,000, according to officials with the organization.
"Raise the Roof" is both an auction and an ongoing fundraiser campaign for Habitat, which expects its final total for the campaign to be closer to $60,000, said Heath Duncan, the local Habitat's executive director.
The "Raise the Roof" auction brought in $18,000 -- the most raised on a single night in the local organization's history, said Habitat's ReStore Manager Brian Keith.
"We feel like it was our best one yet. Tons of good feedback afterward; people enjoyed themselves," said Keith. "We raised the most money that we ever have the night of the event, so that's awesome."
Each year this event raises nearly enough money to build one house. A Habitat house costs roughly $85,000 to build, said Duncan. The local Habitat tries to construct between four and five houses a year.
"We need $650,000 a year to build what we want to build -- that's four or five
See Campaign/Page A6
CAMPAIGN + pic 2
houses, and we've got to raise that somehow," he said. "We do that partly from the "Raise the Roof," partly from the ReStore, and then we do grants. Because we're selling the homes, we have mortgage income. All of that mortgage's principal income is coming back to us every month."
The Habitat Restore takes donations of new and used building material and other home improvement items and sells them to the general public at a reduced cost.
"We take donated things that range from appliances, furniture and building materials," said Keith. "We resell those, and the money goes back in to help build the houses. Last year, we sold right at $87,000 out of the ReStore."
Each home takes about 2,500 volunteer hours to complete, said Duncan. Throughout the county, large groups regularly volunteer to help build the houses. Some groups may be as large as 50 people. Duncan said during the regular day-to-day, they have 10 construction guys on their team that help in the interim.
Since 1990, the group has built 88 homes. Two Habitat homes are finishing their inspections this week and then will be available to sell to qualified buyers through Habitats home buying process.
"At a discounted sale price, both of these houses will appraise for over $100,000, but we will sell them closer to 80, it's a really good deal, but it's not free," said Duncan. "We're unique in the nonprofit world because our model of helping people achieve affordable housing is sustainable. We call it a hand up, not a handout."
To volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Hopkins County, visit them on Facebook or call (270) 825-1539
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.