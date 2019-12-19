The man accused of shooting and killing two Fort Campbell soldiers in 2017 entered a guilty plea to his charges Tuesday morning before Judge John Atkins.
Jeremy J. Demar, 35, Clarksville, Tennessee, allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife, Spc. Priscilla A. East, 32, Missouri City, Texas, and Spc. Christopher R. Hoch, 28, Ferndale, Michigan.
According to New Era archives and court documents, Oak Grove police officers received a call Feb. 2, 2017, regarding an active shooter on the 200 block of Arkansas Avenue. The resident of the home, Spc. Dominique House, told police East was visiting with House, Hoch and House's 16-year-old brother when Demar showed up at the home. House said they did not grant him access because of ongoing domestic violence issues between Demar and East.
Demar then fired several shots, shooting the door knob off the front door before kicking the door in. Hoch reportedly told the others to run and hide, then proceeded to get a bat to confront Demar before Hoch was shot to death.
House was able to escape the home, but East was found shot to death in a bedroom. Hoch's brother was reported struck in the head by Demar and later transported to the hospital for his injuries.
Demar is charged with murder, murder (domestic violence), first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and attempted murder.
On Tuesday, Demar stood with his attorneys Audrey Woosnam and Clay Beineke, accepting a plea offer from Christan County Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling.
The plea offer gives an overall recommended sentence from the commonwealth of life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. The offer also prevents Demar from filing any appeals in his case.
"The defendant hereby waives any appeals based on sufficient evidence," Boling said to the court as he read the plea offer.
Boling explained that the offer recommends Demar be sentenced to life in prison without possibility of probation or parole for each murder charge, 20 years for first-degree burglary, one year for fourth-degree assault and 10 years for attempted to murder.
All of those would run concurrently, or at the same time, for a total recommended sentence of life in prison without probation or parole. It is required by law for charges that carry a life sentence to run concurrent to all other charges in the case.
With this offer, Demar accepts life in prison without parole but avoids a jury trial for which the commonwealth would have pursued the death penalty had he been determined guilty by a jury.
Atkins shared with the court that he felt Demar's decision to accept the plea offer and enter a guilty plea was appropriate.
"The gravity of this decision is so compelling that I think it must be obvious there is ample justification for Mr. Demar's decision to accept the commonwealth's offer and plead guilty," Atkins said.
Atkins then scheduled sentencing for Demar at 10 a.m. April 15.
