The Madisonville Rotary Club has applications available to all 2022 Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high school seniors.
Heather Roy, head of the committee, said they will be awarding six individual scholarships totaling $4,000 this year through four different scholarships.
Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to a female senior at each high school through the Bliss Powell Memorial Scholarship, along with one male senior at each high school through the Charles Rudd, Sr. Memorial Scholarship.
Rotary is giving away two $1,000 scholarships, one to a member of the ROTC program at either school through the Patrick Rudd Memorial Scholarship. The other to a past participant of Rotary Football or Cheer through the Ernie Woodward Excellence Scholarship.
To be eligible to apply, high school seniors should have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and have proven commitment to the community.
Along with completing the application form; students should include a copy of their high school transcript; have at least one letter of recommendation, up to three; and have a one-page essay addressing commitment, through service, to better the communities in which they live in now and after college.
A member of either school’s ROTC program will receive $1,000 through the Patrick Rudd Memorial Scholarship.
The deadline to apply for all four scholarships is April 30. Applications can be found in the school’s guidance counselor’s offices.
Applications will need to be returned to that senior’s guidance office to be eligible for consideration.
The Rotary Club also has a loan program available where seniors can ask for up to $1,000 a semester. Roy said the interest rate is low for loans at 6%. The student asking for the loan needs to be a Hopkins County resident along with the co-signer.
She said there is no limit to how many loans the club gives out as long as the students qualify.
For more information on the scholarships or loans, call 270-825-4379.
