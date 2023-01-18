According to information presented by Sheriff Matt Sanderson on Tuesday, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office saw an increase in calls and activity during 2022, but more importantly, they recorded a decrease in the amount of crimes reported.

Sanderson presented his annual statistical report for 2022 during the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.