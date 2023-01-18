According to information presented by Sheriff Matt Sanderson on Tuesday, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office saw an increase in calls and activity during 2022, but more importantly, they recorded a decrease in the amount of crimes reported.
Sanderson presented his annual statistical report for 2022 during the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday.
The annual stats are as follows:
Calls/Activity: 25,848, which there was a slight increase with 1,500 more calls this year than last year
Vehicles Inspected: 3,358
Carry and Concealed Weapons Transactions: 481
Traffic Collisions Investigated: 565, with 6 fatalities
Prisoner/Mental/Juvenile Transports: 1,913
Hours Attending Court: 13,565 hours
DUI Arrests: 46 were taken off the roadways
“This is positive,” Sanderson said. “Although the cause in activity is up, part one crimes dropped over 28% and part two crimes was down 11%, with the overall of a 18.65% decrease. Those are good numbers. Part one crimes, the serious crimes, are the lowest it has been in over 15 years, which is outstanding.”
There were also 77 hours on average of training for the deputies, with a lot of additional in house training.
Sanderson spoke a bit on the shortage of the Kentucky State Police force, and that they will be getting back to normal man power, however, most of the 9-1-1 calls within the county are routed to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
“The ones (KSP) that work our county, we have given them our radios so they can assist us on calls if they’re not busy. It helps. These are the older radios we give out, but at least they can communicate with us.”
As of right now, 88% of taxes have been collected which is a little bit lower than normal at this time, but not much. Sanderson said taxes will continue to be collected until April 15 as normal.
