The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Tina N. Pruitt, of Providence, was charged, January 11, for shoplifting of more than $1,000.
Tommy Kestner, of Madisonville, was charged, January 12, for terroristic threats in the third degree.
Jamie Braden, of Nortonville, was charged, January 12, for failure to appear in court.
Raven S. Smith, of Mortons Gap, was charged, January 13, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense.
Leonard E. Harris, of Madisonville, was charged January 13, for criminal trespassing.
Nicola Clary, of Madisonville, was charged January 13, for theft by deception of more than $500.
