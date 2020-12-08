Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Bradley Morgan, 25, of Nebo, was charged with speeding, disregarding traffic light, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Deljuan Hendrix, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
Dominic Coyazo, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with reckless driving, failure to dim headlights, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and no operators license.
Logan Stariwat, 21, of Marion, was charged Sunday with speeding and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license.
Susan Ouimet, 46, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Lawrence Kinney, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree terroristic threatening.
James Butler, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Tammy Oakley, 45, of Hanson, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Ashley Stafford, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.