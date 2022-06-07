During Monday’s meeting, the Hopkins County School Board approved the policy and procedure changes for the 2022-2023 school year.
Hopkins County Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said these changes happen every year when the Kentucky School Board Association sends out policy updates for districts to keep up with state laws made by the General Assembly.
“This last session of the General Assembly there were a lot of laws that were education based, so these new policies are legal updates that will put our policies and procedures in compliance with state law changes,” he said.
A few of the policy changes are thanks to Senate Bill 1 dealing with Site-Based Decision Making Councils. He said prior to the bill, textbooks, curriculum, and instructional materials that were provided to the students were made by the Site-Based Decision Making Council, and now that has changed.
“Now that decision is that of the superintendent,” said Fleming. “The superintendent still has to consult the site-based decision making council, the principal, and the board, but the final decision is with the superintendent now.”
He said the same thing is true for hiring principals. It used to be the Site-Based Decision Making Council that would hire the principal, but that is now up to the superintendent.
Although these are policy changes, the procedures have to change to match the policy.
“Some of our policies have three or more procedures that go along with it that need to be changed so all the wording matches,” said Fleming.
The second reading will take place on Monday, June 20, at the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting. Once approved the laws will take effect on July 15, he said.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
presented the “Remember Your Why” Award to Hopkins County Central High School teacher Sonya Shockley for going above and beyond for her students and for crafting a love for learning.
approved a payment invoice for LE Gregg Associates for $14,835.39 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School.
approved a KETS payment invoice to Insight Public Sector, Inc. for $13,495 to be used to upgrade storage on district staff computers.
approved to amend the 2022-2023 salary schedule to adjust for Family Resource Officer allotted work days.
approved all schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, which will allow students to receive meals at no cost to the households.
approved to accept bids on two 1500 RST Crew Cab Pickup Trucks for the bus garage.
approved to declare six buses as surplus and approved to accept bids on the six surplus school buses.
approved a contract with Hopkins County Health Department for school nurses for the 2022-2023 school year.
approved the final amended 2021-2022 school calendar.
approved an agreement with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center for school based therapy and counseling services for the 2022-2023 school year.
approved a lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for a postage machine at HCCHS.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School board is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20 at the Central Office.
