A Madisonville man was arrested on Monday after police say he pocketed alcohol and food, then locked himself in the restroom of the East Center Street Ideal Market.
MPD was dispatched to the Ideal Market at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday after receiving a call about a customer being disorderly and stealing both food and alcohol. When an employee confronted the suspect, they say that he locked himself in the bathroom and refused to come out.
Upon arrival, employees directed officers to a table where the suspect had been sitting prior to the incident. Law enforcement located several bags, one of which contained paperwork belong to Christopher Kelley, 38 of Madisonville.
Police say they spent the next 45 minutes knocking on the door and trying to coax the suspect out of the bathroom, before he finally opened the door for him. At that time officers report that there was a strong smell of alcohol, and that Kelley seemed off balance and was having trouble following simple instructions.
After taking Kelley into custody, officers say they found alcohol, candy bars and other items in his pants and jacket sleeves. He was also carrying an unknown white substance in his pocket.
He was charged with shoplifting and public intoxication.
This arrest was Kelley’s second in three days. On March 4 he was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from a case dealing with non-payment of fines. He was bailed out of jail about six hours before the subsequent arrest.
