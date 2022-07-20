According to the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, a bust on Monday night took approximately 150 pounds of marijuana off the street, as well as a number of firearms.
Police say that the unit has spent the early part of 2022 investigating an alleged major marijuana distribution network in the county. Working with the DEA in Paducah, the unit learned of a shipment that was headed to Madisonville this week and officers were able to intercept it.
According to a release issued by the unit, officers performed a traffic stop on the suspected trafficking vehicle at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday. A search of the vehicle revealed around 150 pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 and a Glock 9mm.
The driver of the vehicle, Roy Stallworth, 50 of Rockford, Michigan, was arrested and charged with careless driving, trafficking in marijuana (more than five pounds) and using restricted ammo during a felony.
The Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit was assisted by the DEA, Madisonville Police, KSP and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
