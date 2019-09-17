MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Thomas Baxter, 44, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
• Ki'Jana Browder, 24, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with nonpayment of court costs and fines in Hopkins County.
• Greg Ezell, 32, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with nonpayment of court costs and fines in Hopkins County.
• Amie Gibson, 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with nonpayment of court costs and fines in Ohio County.
• Nathaniel Gibson, 40, of Kuttawa was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Jacob Phillips, 29, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with six counts of first-degree forgery.
• Rachel Pack, 25, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Norman Rigney, 37, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle, theft of a legend drug, third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of receiving stolen property, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and improper parking.
• Norman Stevens, age unknown, of White Plains was charged Sunday with two counts of nonpayment of court costs and fines in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Gregory Burbage, 39, of Nebo was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal trespass.
• Andrew Robinson, 37, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Austin Staser, 25, of Manitou was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
• Nathaniel Stuart, 28, of Earlington was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
