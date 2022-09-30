The Children’s Center for Dance Education will hold open auditions, Oct. 2 for the Dec. 2 presentation of “A Children’s Nutcracker” at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville at 1p.m.
Auditions are open to boys and girls ages four and up.
The following is the audition schedule for Sunday:
- 1:30-2:15 p.m.: 4-6 years old with minimal dance/tumble training, for Bon Bons and Butterflies.
- 2:30-3:15 p.m.: 7-9 years old with beginning dance training, for the Mother Ginger section.
- 3:30-4:15 p.m. : 10 years and up with intermediate dance training or advance dance training, pointe if they have shoes, for the Mother Ginger Section, or possibly, the Angels and Russian variation.
The children auditioning should plan to arrive 30 minutes before their audition time to facilitate time to sign-up.
Children should wear comfortable clothing, preferably a leotard and ballet slippers or soft shoes, so that they are able to move freely. Auditions will consist of a series of exercises conducted by the staff of CCDE. The children attending do not need to prepare an audition piece. All children who cast a part will be expected to attend rehearsals on Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, and Dec. 1.
Children’s Center for Dance Education will present A Children’s Nutcracker at The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville, Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
For more information, call the Children’s Center Dance Education at 812-421-8066 or the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts at 270-821-2787.
