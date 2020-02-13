A late-night fire at a home southeast of downtown Madisonville may have been caused by an overheated clothes dryer, according to reports.
No one was injured in the fire, which developed around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at 232 Hall St. A report released Wednesday said crews needed 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The reports indicated a child first noticed the fire in the back of the home and notified adults. Everyone inside got out safely before first responders arrived. A woman told firefighters that she had been drying clothes before the fire broke out.
The fire department report said the family displaced by the fire is receiving aid from the American Red Cross. There was no word Wednesday night on whether the family had any specific needs.
Damage to the home is estimated at $34,000.
